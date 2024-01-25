Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himatna Biswa Sarma Thursday claimed that the BJP will win all constituencies covered by Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

He also alleged that the holding of the Yatra in Assam during the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony was a political conspiracy to create communal tension.

“The BJP will win wherever he campaigns. The BJP needs him for that reason,” Sarma said in an interaction with the media here.

Gandhi will be arrested after the Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister said.

The Assam police has filed a case against Gandhi and several other Congress leaders for allegedly provoking supporters to break barricades to enter Guwahati city, deviating from the approved route during the Yatra.

“On the day of the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, he (Gandhi) had chosen to travel through minority-dominated districts of Nagaon and Morigaon to provoke a communal clash,” he alleged.

The Yatra of the Congress, which began January 18 in the state, concluded Thursday, as the march entered West Bengal.

