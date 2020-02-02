Bhubaneswar/ New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s state leadership Saturday welcomed the Union Budget 2020 while all other parties in the state claimed that there were hardly any takeaways for Odisha from the Budget proposed by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The leader of Opposition in the state assembly Pradipta Naik boasted about the Budget and termed it pro-people while the Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty said the budget took care of the interests of the people from all walks of life.

He said, “This Budget has benefitted people from all social backgrounds. This is a historic budget. Farming, education and health have been given importance in this Budget. Farmers from Odisha are now assured of welfare. All district headquarters hospitals will be upgraded into medical colleges.” He added that it would remove shortage of doctors and ensure patients’ assistance in the state.

Other parties, on the other hand, attacked the BJP government and said there was hardly any takeaways for Odisha in the budget.

BJD MP Pinaki Mishra said, “This was a very disappointing Budget. The speech of the Finance Minister was big but it did not merit discussion due to its meager substance. The Budget speech was more of selling dreams than virtual reality. There were hardly any discussion on states, incentives to farmers and others.”

The Congress party also slammed the government for neglecting the state’s welfare in the budget. Party spokesperson Satya Prakash Nayak said, “In the name of Income Tax relief, conditions were imposed. Only people who do not claim deductions can avail of new Income Tax regime. Such statements could not be welcomed. Odisha has been grossly neglected in tourism and other important sectors. Many subsidies have been reduced and the people in the state are likely to suffer due to prices spiral.”

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Odisha will be the most beneficial state from this year’s budget. Addressing the media in New Delhi, Pradhan said several initiatives have been taken for the welfare of tribal, people belonging to deprived section which will help people of the state.

He also said that in the current budget, infrastructure development has been prioritised. He also hoped that good share will be given to the state while allocation of railway projects. The Union Minister also said that this budget will also help the farmers.