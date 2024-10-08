New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday hailed the BJP’s win in the Haryana Assembly polls as a victory of its politics of development and good governance, assuring people that the party will leave no stone unturned to fulfil people’s aspirations.

In a series of posts on X, Modi also complimented the National Conference for its “commendable” performance in the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

These elections in Jammu and Kashmir were very special, he said, noting that they were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A) and witnessed a high turnout, showing people’s belief in democracy. He offered compliments to “each and every person” of the Union Territory for this.

Expressing heartfelt thanks to the people of Haryana, he conveyed his gratefulness to them for giving the BJP a majority for a third straight term.

Describing the win as a grand victory, he hailed the party’s “hardworking” members for serving the people and taking the organisation’s development agenda to them. “The BJP has achieved this historic win due to this,” Modi asserted.

With the party also notching up its best-ever tally in Jammu and Kashmir as in Haryana, he said he was proud of the BJP’s performance in the Union Territory.

“I thank all those who have voted for our party and placed their trust in us. I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, praising party workers for their hard work.

The BJP has won 48 and 29 seats in Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir Assemblies respectively. Both legislatures have 90 members.

PTI