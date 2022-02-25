Udala: In an incident of post-poll violence, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was attacked allegedly by some Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers Wednesday night in Udala area of Mayurbhanj district.

The injured BJP worker was identified as Rasananda Sahu. BJP workers met the local IIC Thursday and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

In the complaint, the BJP workers alleged that three BJD workers brutally attacked Rasananda while he was going with a paddy-laden truck at Canal Chhak Wednesday night.

Rasananda’s condition is critical and was admitted to a hospital, said sources.

The BJP workers also alleged that Rasananda, who was looking after campaign of party’s candidate for zilla parishad zone-2, had been offered money to convince the BJP’s ZP candidate to withdraw his nomination.

However, BJD leader Srinath Soren dismissed BJP’s allegation as fabricated. The persons involved in the case have no links with the BJD, he asserted.

PNN