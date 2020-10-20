Basirhat/Kolkata: A BJP worker in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district was allegedly attacked by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists. The BJP worker succumbed to his injuries, leaders of the saffron party said Tuesday. Two persons were arrested in this connection, police informed.

Rabindranath Mandal, the president of a BJP booth committee at Mangalchandi village in Hingalganj area, was allegedly attacked last week. He died Monday.

According to the police, Mandal was injured when clashes broke out between the TMC and BJP activists over holding a meeting in the area.

“Mandal along with BJP workers and supporters wanted to organise a meeting while the local TMC workers opposed it. This led to clashes in which Mandal suffered severe head injuries,” Tarak Ghosh, Basirhat block BJP president said. “Mandal was taken to Bashirhat General Hospital, which referred him to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata where he died Monday,” Ghosh added.

Police said they are interrogating the two arrested persons for details of the clash.

The state BJP claimed that the police declined to hand over Mandal’s body to the party leaders in the city and took it to his home at Basirhat. BJP’s West Bengal unit general secretary Sayantan Basu said the party will hit the streets in Basirhat against the decision of the police.

Mandal’s body is likely to be taken to the party headquarters in Kolkata where the leaders will offer their last respects, party sources said.