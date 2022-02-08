Bhubaneswar: Tension erupted near Sishu Bhawan square in Bhubaneswar after hundreds of BJP leaders and workers clashed with police as they marched towards Naveen Niwas to protest against Mamita Meher murder case.

BJP leaders and workers- mostly women, staged a mass protest rally at Rajmahal square seeking justice for Mamita Meher. When the agitators began marching towards Naveen Niwas, the Chief Minister’s residence, police officers intercepted them near Sishu Bhawan square, resulting in a clash.

Meanwhile, another group of protesters sat on a dharna shouting anti-government slogans. They criticised the state government for failing to address the issue of women’s safety.

Later, cops detained several protesters, including party spokesperson Lekhasri Samantsinghar and district president Babu Singh. The agitators alleged that four months have passed since Mamita Meher’s murder in Kalahandi district whereas no action has been taken yet.

“Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, who is accused in the murder case, has not been arrested yet. Chargesheet has not been filed against the main accused Gobinda Sahu. The Chief Minister has failed to give justice to the victim. But when we are protesting seeking justice for the girl, the police are treating us like petty criminals. The women cops are also misbehaving with BJP workers,” said Lekhasri.

It may be mentioned here that Mamita was working as a teacher at Sunshine English Medium School in Mahaling, Kalahandi district. The educational institution’s management committee president Gobinda Sahu is the prime accused in the case.

Mamita went missing October 8, 2021. Her family members filed a police report alleging Gobinda’s involvement. The skeletal remains of the girl were exhumed October 19 from the school’s under-construction stadium in police presence.

IANS