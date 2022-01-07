Bhadrak: Irate BJP workers Thursday stormed into the district collectorate here and ransacked its premises.

They were protesting against alleged bias in the reservation policy and violation of norms while preparing the reservation lists for the three-tier panchayat elections.

The BJP workers were staging a demonstration on the issue when they barged inside and ransacked the premises. The party workers had a scuffle with the police and damaged valuables inside the office.

Some workers even damaged the insignia of the Collector’s official car parked near the gate and broke the complaint box and furniture in the office.

They also tore down the flex boards of various state-sponsored welfare schemes carrying the photograph of Chief Minister. Some frontline leaders of the party reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Later, a seven-member delegation of the party met the Collector in his office and submitted a memorandum.

The show of strength by the saffron party might have motivated its workers before the panchayat elections but it drew sharp criticism from the BJD leaders. The ruling party leaders termed the move as undemocratic.

When contacted, Collector Trilochan Majhi termed the ransacking of the Collectorate as illegal and warned of action against the guilty as per law. SP Charan Singh Meena took stock of the situation.

He said security arrangements at the Collectorate were adequate. However, those who barged into the premises will be booked, he said.

The BJP workers took out a rally from the Gandhi Maidan to the Collectorate.

There Badrinarayan Dhal, former district president and party state executive member presided in a meeting which was attended by Bishnu Sethi, deputy leader of opposition, Manmohan Samal, former minister and Surath Samal, president, state BJP’s OBC Morcha.

PNN