Malkangiri: As campaign for the three-tier panchayat elections is peaking in Malkangiri district, a zilla parishad candidate was allegedly abducted by unknown youths and warned with dire consequences before he was set free. Pradip Madkami, the BJP’s ZP candidate of Zone-2 under Korukunda block, has filed a complaint at the police station in this regard, late Monday night.

According to the complaint, Madkami was venturing out of a filling station on his bike Monday morning when three unidentified youths came in a motorcycle and forcibly took him to a place near Chitrakonda. There, the three youths warned him against campaigning. They threatened that they would kill Madkami if he did not listen to them.

However, after a few hours he was set free. Madkami walked backed home through forests. He then immediately informed other BJP workers and filed a complaint at the Okei police station.

While it is not yet clear why the ZP candidate was abducted, police have started an investigation into the matter. It is worth mentioning here that Madkami had allegedly received threats earlier to withdraw his nomination.