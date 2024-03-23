New Delhi: The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting will be held Saturday evening to discuss party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

According to a source, the meeting may finalise 150 candidates from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Chaired by party’s national president JP Nadda, the meeting will be held in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the next list of candidates for the polls will be finalised.

The BJP, in its first list, has announced the names of 195 candidates, 72 in second list, nine in third list and 15 in fourth list.

The party has announced 291 candidates so far. However, two of them have expressed their inability to contest polls.

Polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1.

The counting of votes will be taken up June 4.

