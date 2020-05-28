Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has raised questions over Article 30 of the Indian Constitution which provides the minority community the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.

Vijayvargiya said this Article has harmed the spirit of equality guaranteed in the Constitution.

Vijayvargiya tweeted: “Article 30 has harmed the constitutional equality of citizens. This Article allows the minorities to propagate their religion and education based on religion, which is not allowed to other religions. When our country is a secular one, what is the need of Article 30.”

Article 30 says all minorities, whether based on religion or language, shall have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.

“The State shall not, in granting aid to educational institutions, discriminate against any educational institution on the ground that it is under the management of a minority, whether based on religion or language,” Article 30 says.

Vijayvargiya’s statement can spark a new debate on the issue.

IANS