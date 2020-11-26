Bhubaneswar: Retired Orissa High Court judge BK Patel will be the new chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

A committee headed by the Chief Minister has approved the name of Patel for the post during the panel’s meeting Wednesday. Assembly Speaker SN Patro and Leader of Opposition PK Naik are other two members of the panel, sources said. The panel has recommended Patel’s name for the post. A notification will be issued after approval of Governor Ganeshi Lal.

The post of OHRC chairman has been lying vacant with the retirement of Justice Bimal Prasad Das November 14. Das held the post of chairperson for a period of 14 months.