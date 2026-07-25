Bhubaneswar: The state committee of the Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union (BKMU) Friday expressed concern over what it termed the deteriorating education system, worsening law and order situation, rising poverty and incidents of mob violence, warning of statewide protests if immediate corrective measures are not taken.

Addressing the media, BKMU State Secretary Sura Jena alleged that both the Centre and the state government have failed to adequately address issues affecting students and common people.