Bhubaneswar: Odisha has made significant progress in the computerisation of its judiciary under the e-Courts Project Phase III, with 817 of the state’s 845 courts and 203 of 215 court complexes equipped with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hardware.

The e-Courts Project is being implemented under the guidance of the Orissa High Court across all district and subordinate courts in the state. Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal informed that, as of June 30, 2026, a total of 42.96 lakh legacy case records, comprising 24.17 crore pages, had been digitised across the Orissa High Court and district courts in Odisha.

He said 18 courts of the Orissa High Court and 343 district judiciary courts are currently functioning in a paperless mode using PDF-based tools, enabling digital access to case records and court proceedings.

As part of the digital transformation, all 30 district court websites have been migrated to the S3WaaS – Secure, Scalable and Sugamya Website as a Service platform, while 320 court establishments in the district judiciary have successfully transitioned from the Case Information System (CIS) 3.0 to CIS 4.0. Since January 1, 2026, the CIS has integrated data relating to 3.10 lakh First Information Reports (FIRs) and 2.29 lakh charge sheets through the Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) platform, strengthening digital coordination among criminal justice agencies.

The e-Filing 3.0 system has been rolled out across all courts in the state, with 1.31 lakh cases filed electronically up to June 30, 2026. Video conferencing facilities have also been made available in all courts across Odisha, facilitating 7.61 lakh virtual hearings during the same period.

To improve access to judicial services, particularly in remote areas, the state has established 184 eSewa Kendras, providing citizens with digital assistance for court-related services. The e-Courts Project also envisages large-scale digitisation of pending, disposed of and historical case records to ensure their long-term preservation, faster retrieval, reduced physical storage requirements and improved accessibility for litigants, advocates and judicial officers.

The project further aims to create a comprehensive digital and paperless court ecosystem, enabling end-to-end digital management of cases throughout their lifecycle.

To facilitate the expansion of digital court services, a tripartite agreement has been signed among the Orissa High Court, state government, and Central government for securing the necessary financial support under the e-Courts Project.