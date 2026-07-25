Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) is operating special trains from various parts of Odisha as well as neighbouring states during Rath Yatra. In addition to the regular train services to and from Puri, ECoR has arranged several special trains for Suna Besha and Adhara Pana to facilitate the travel of thousands of pilgrims.

These special services have been planned from almost all regions of Odisha, ensuring convenient connectivity for devotees visiting Puri during the festive period. For Suna Besha, special trains will operate towards Puri from Paradeep, Anugola, Bhadrak, Talacher, Kendrapada Road, Dhenkanal, Baleshwar, Brahmapur, Kendujhargada, Khurda Road and Daspalla.

Similarly, from Puri, special trains will run to Talcher, Badampahar, Dhenkanal, Bangiriposi, Rayagada, Bhadrak, Anugola, Gunupur, Raurkela, Daspalla, Sambalpur, Palasa, Visakhapatnam and Shalimar. To cater to the additional passenger rush during Adhara pana, ECoR will also operate special trains towards Puri from Brahmapur, Dasapalla, Anugola, Kendujhargada, Paradeep, Bhadrak and Khurda Road.

For the return journey, special trains will depart from Puri to Talacher, Dhenkanal, Bangiriposi, Bhadrak, Anugola, Dasapalla, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Kendujhargada and Paradeep.