Keonjhar: At a time when Covid-induced restrictions have affected all activities, shortage and black marketing of fertilizers have added to the woes of farmers in Keonjhar district.

Due to black marketing of fertilizers, people of tribal communities are also facing problems. Various farmers’ outfits have expressed concern over the shortage of fertilizers in the district.

Taking advantage of the shortage in supply of fertilizers, some unscrupulous traders are exploiting the farmers. “Some traders are selling packets of fertilizers charging Rs 200 to Rs 300 more than the marked price,” locals said.

Various farmers’ organizations have warned of staging protests unless the matter is resolved quickly. The district received 50,346 quintal of fertilizers by April 16.

However, since August 15, there has been an acute shortage in supply of fertilizers. Farmers’ organizations had taken up the issue with officials of the district administration August 18.

However, they alleged that the problem continues. This problem has cropped up when the farming season is at its peak in the district. It has also been alleged that some unscrupulous dealers are creating artificial shortage of fertilizers with tacit support of some district officials.

Local famers said that the administration and the Agriculture department should conduct raids against dealers and traders resorting to black marketing of fertilizers.

Like previous years, farmers in many parts of the district have been facing difficulties in availing fertilizers amid allegations of black marketing. Paddy farmers require urea and other types of fertilizers for growth of the crop.

“Urea is not available with the dealers and the primary agricultural co-operative societies sufficiently. Some dealers are deliberately creating artificial shortage of fertilizers,” farmers alleged.

