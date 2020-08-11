Bhubaneswar: Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a gold chain from a 36-year-old woman in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar in Khurda district Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 6.30 am when the woman was doing morning-walk at the streets near her home.

The miscreants were riding a black-pulsar motorcycle, a police officer said.

Two men, one of them wearing a helmet, allegedly snatched her gold chain and both sped away on a two-wheeler, police said while adding that the public chased the miscreants but they managed to speed away.

However, the woman was not injured during the incident.

CCTV footage obtained from the area is being scanned and the cops have zeroed in on some suspects.

Earlier, another two bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold necklace from a woman under broad daylight in the Unit-II Market area here June 3. It was learnt that the woman was on way to the market when two bike-borne persons came from behind and snatched the gold chain she was wearing.

PNN