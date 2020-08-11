Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) will be conducted September 9 to September 15, this year. This information was given Tuesday by Director of Technical Education and Training (DTET) Reghu G. He has sent a letter to heads and principals of Polytechnics and ITIs in 16 districts of Odisha. In the letter he has requested them to have examination centres in their respective institutions.

This year the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will conduct the OJEE examination though Computer Based Test (CBT).

In the letter to principals of various institutions Reghu said, “As per the request of the OJEE Chairman, your institution shall be visited jointly by the representatives of TCS and OJEE to explore possibilities of opening of OJEE examination centres.” He sought support and cooperation from the institutions to the staff of TCC and OJEE in his letter.

PNN