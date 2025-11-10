New Delhi: Soon after a car explosion near the Red Fort killing at least eight people, Delhi Police commissioner Satish Golcha Monday said the blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort traffic signal.

Talking to reporters at the blast site, he confirmed multiple deaths and injuries, and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was being regularly briefed about the incident.

“There was a blast around 6.52 pm in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort. There were passengers inside the vehicle,” Golcha said, adding that other vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Earlier, officials said that the explosion happened inside a parked car.

The police commissioner said all agencies, including Delhi Police, forensic team, NIA, NSG, are taking stock of the situation.

“Some deaths happened, few people got injured. The situation is being regularly monitored. The home minister is being regularly briefed,” he said.

A high-intensity explosion occurred near the Red Fort metro station Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place at a time when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital a few kilometres away.