Barbil: Workers at the KJS Ahluwalia Steel Plant had a close shave as a truck was partially damaged following an explosion at the induction furnace of the steel plant at Barapada under Rugudi police limits in Keonjhar district, Wednesday. Except for the truck carriage which was damaged after molten iron fell on it, no casualty, however, was reported in the mishap. The iron ore laden truck was parked near the blast furnace when the accident occurred. Rugudi police have reached the spot and launched an investigation, sources said adding that the reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained. Rugudi PS IIC Taranisen Bag said that no casualty has been reported during the mishap as per the plant authorities.

The mishap occurred when a container loaded with molten iron was being brought down when the induction furnace developed a puncture. The container exploded with a deafening sound and the molten iron fell on the carriage of the truck which was parked nearby. The truck driver escaped death by a whisker as he ran outside leaving the truck behind after hearing the deafening sound of the blast. Plant authorities started an inquiry to find the possible cause behind the explosion. Informed by the company officials, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. When contacted, the plant’s Human Resources personnel Charu Chandra Nayak said the blast occurred due to a puncture in the blast furnace. However, no casualty has been reported during the blast while the truck carriage has been partially damaged.