New Delhi: German consumer electronics giant Blaupunkt Thursday launched four ‘Made-in-India’ Android TV models for Indian consumers starting at Rs 14,999.

The Android TV models will be available in different variants — 32-inch, 42-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch — at Rs 14,999, Rs 21,999, Rs 30,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively, on Flipkart from July 10 onwards.

Blaupunkt’s manufacturing, branding, designing, packaging and retailing supply chain will be handled by SPPL.

“With Blaupunkt’s footprint and launch of the Android TV models in India, we would continue being committed to embracing our ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India momentum,” Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics PVT LTD (SPPL), said in a statement.

“Our existing partnership with Flipkart will play a key role in taking the new generation of smart TVs to millions of its customers across the country. With this launch, we expect to gain our market share by 15 per cent in the next 3 years,” Marwah added.

The 32-inch version powered by Android 9 is bezel-less which comes with 40W speaker output, Edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers and 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM to offer a smooth viewing experience.

The 42- inch FHD Android TV includes an Ultra-Thin Bezel, 40W speaker output, Edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers, 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM.A

The brand has incorporated a 50W speaker output in the 43-inch 4K TV which is bezel-less. It has Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio with four amazing speakers and has used Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technologies.

The model is powered by Android 10 and is inbuilt with 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

Interestingly, all the models have 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports along with voice-enabled remote and ARM Cortex A53 Processor.