Keonjhar: The district police Tuesday arrested three persons, including the chairman of the Banspal block in Keonjhar district, on charge of abusing the BDO and ransacking and locking up the block office.

The accused were identified as Manas Dehuri, 38, block chairman and a resident of Khajurimundi village, Sukadev Mahakur, 50, of Kumundi (B) village and Padmalochan Arukh, 40, of Kanjipani village.

All three have been produced in court, and further investigations are underway, according to a press release issued by Sadar SDPO Sudarshan Gangoi. The incident occurred May 5 afternoon. When Banspal BDO Raja Ranjit Pratap Bal was holding a discussion with officials regarding the birth anniversary celebration of revolutionary leader late Dharanidhar Naik.

During the meeting, block chairman Manas Dehuri along with Sukadev and Padmalochan allegedly barged inside the office and hurled abuses at the BDO. The trio reportedly used abusive language, forced employees to vacate the premises through the rear gate after they locked up the main gate and vandalised furniture and glass partitions. Later, they fled the scene.

The BDO later filed a complaint at the Nayakote police station. Police registered a case-67/25 and launched an investigation led by Sub-Inspector Phuljames Tiga. A car (OD 09 D 7999) used by the accused was also seized.

