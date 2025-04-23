Keonjhar: A 15-year-old student living in a hostel of a private residential college in Keonjhar was allegedly suffocated to death by three fellow roommates — all minors — following a brief altercation Tuesday morning. The accused have been arrested, police said.

The victim was identified as Jaladhar Mahanta, son of Jagabandhu Mohanta of Tangarpada village under Jali panchayat in Champua block of Keonjhar district. Jaladhar was staying at the hostel of Gayatri Residential College at Dangarpada under Town police limits in Keonjhar town to pursue a summer course after passing his matriculation exams.

Preliminary investigation by police indicated that three students allegedly pinned Jaladhar down and strangled him using a napkin (gamchha) and smothered him with a blanket after a minor argument turned violent. He was found lying unconscious on a bed in the first-floor hostel room at around 2 am Tuesday by another student who had gone to fetch water from a water purifier. He suspected something fishy and informed the hostel warden, police said.

The warden, in turn, informed the college authorities who rushed the boy to the Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

The deceased student’s father later filed a complaint with the Keonjhar Town police station, alleging his son had been murdered in the hostel. He said the college authorities called him at around 3 am informing that his son was unwell, and urged him to arrive quickly. Upon arrival, he was informed of his son’s death. He allegedly told the police that Jaladhar was healthy and had no prior medical conditions.

Following this, police launched an investigation in the presence of family members and sent the body for post-mortem. Preliminary findings revealed a scuffle between Jaladhar and three of his roommates, who allegedly choked him using a towel, resulting in death by asphyxiation.

Keonjhar Town Police Station in-charge Srikant Sahoo said a case has been registered (Case No. 227/2025) and the three accused students have been arrested. “They are presently interrogated. They will be produced before the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board,” he said.

Ranjit Kumar Goud, a member of the college managing committee, said that ₹7 lakh compensation has been offered to the bereaved family. Around 100 students are currently attending the summer coaching program at the college.

Sources claimed that the college hostel in Keonjhar has been operating for several years without approval from the state Education department. Despite lacking proper permissions, the facility continues to house students in cramped conditions. In many cases, six to three students are being accommodated in small rooms without adequate ventilation. Basic necessities such as clean drinking water, ORS (oral rehydration salts), and other essential health provisions are missing, sources added.

PNN