Keonjhar: Following intervention by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the district administration in Keonjhar paid Rs 4 lakh each in compensation to the families of three children who died after falling into a dug-up stone quarry near an Anganwadi centre under Hatadihi block that lacked basic sanitation facilities.

The district Collector has also initiated departmental action against the responsible officials in this regard.

The NHRC intervened in the matter following a petition filed by advocate and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy. He said the Commission took cognisance of the matter after receiving a detailed report in this regard from the district Collector, and communicated to him in writing April 17, 2025.

Tripathy, in his petition, said that April 30, 2024, three minor girls Payar Patra, 3, Bharati Patra,4, and Lipsa Patra, 3, of an Anganwadi centre under Hatadihi block, drowned in a nearby stone quarry after they went there to relieve themselves. They slipped into the quarry and drowned. He alleged in his petition that the kids were forced to go to the unsafe place as the Anganwadi centre didn’t have a toilet, resulting in their tragic death. Tripathy also cited another incident in which an Anganwadi assistant, Surochana Swain, died of snake bite while on duty at Anganwadi Centre no- 2 in Bilipada under Dampada block in Banki area of Cuttack district September 11, 2024.

The petitioner urged the NHRC to obtain comprehensive reports from the district Collectors of Keonjhar and Cuttack and the state Chief Secretary. He demanded strong action against negligent officials responsible for safety lapses at Anganwadi centres, and adequate compensation for the victims’ families as well as ensuring safety at the Anganwadi centres. Following NHRC intervention, the Cuttack administration reported that Rs 4 lakh had already been paid to the family of the deceased Anganwadi worker.

The NHRC observed that the three girls drowned while attending to nature’s call in the quarry due to the lack of a toilet facility at their centre.

In response, the Department of Women and Child Development, Odisha, informed the Commission that several initiatives had been taken to address infrastructure gaps at Anganwadi centres. Moreover, toilet construction had been undertaken in 53 per cent of the state’s Anganwadi centres by October 31, 2024.

