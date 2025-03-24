Keonjhar: A 16-year-old boy drowned while bathing in a pond in Naranpur village under the Town police station in Keonjhar district Sunday morning during a visit to his sister’s house.

According to sources, the victim, Sameer Behera, a Class-X student from Tangiriapal village under Daitari police station limits in Keonjhar district, was bathing in the pond at around 8 am when he suddenly slipped and fell in deep water.

Upon receiving the information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. After several hours of effort, they retrieved the body at around 1:30 pm.

Sources said Sameer had travelled to Naranpur, near Keonjhar town, with his family to visit his sister.

Locals said that he went to bathe in the pond near the village when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the area.

Police have sent the body to the district headquarters hospital for a post-mortem examination and have initiated an investigation

