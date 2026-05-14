Digapahandi: A man died after receiving electric shock during the Thakurani Yatra, a traditional temple festival in Ganjam district, early Wednesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Danarddan Rout, 58, of Kolidaspur, had travelled with his family to Ankorada village to attend the celebrations at his father-in-law’s home.

Around 1:30am, while watching a Ramayana theatre performance near the temporary festival stage, Rout reportedly touched a switchboard connected to a utility pole that was illegally hooked to a high-voltage 11 kV line, investigators said.

Rout collapsed and was rushed to Digapahandi CHC, where doctors declared him dead. Following the incident, organisers halted the performance.

Police registered a case (207/26) under Section 106(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, seized the body and sent it to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for postmortem before handing it over to relatives.