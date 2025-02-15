Balasore: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy drowned in a pond at Lakshmankhunta village under Rupsa police limits in Balasore district Friday.

The deceased child has been identified as Jayadeb, the only son of Chittaranjan Mohanty.

While Chittaranjan works for a private company in Gujarat, his wife was away for work when the incident took place Friday. Jayadeb was under the care of his grandparents.

While playing near their house, the child accidentally fell into a nearby pond. After an extensive search, locals found him in the pond and rushed him to Rupsa Community Health Centre.

However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police have registered an unnatural death case (2/25) and are investigating the matter.

