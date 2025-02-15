Rourkela: Rourkela police have launched ‘Anusandhan Portal’, a first-of-its-kind digital platform designed to enhance transparency and accessibility in the FIR tracking process for citizens.

The portal, hosted on the newly revamped website of Rourkela police, enables complainants to monitor their case status in real-time.

Speaking about the initiative, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Wadhwani said, “This portal allows complainants to check the real-time status of their FIRs, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience in accessing crucial updates related to their cases.”

The ‘Anusandhan Portal’ is designed to keep user convenience and legal compliance in mind. It adheres to Section 193(3)(II) of BNSS 2023 and features a simple OTP-based login system, ensuring accessibility even for non-technical users.

Explaining its functionality, Wadhwani said, “Our objective is to bring transparency and accountability to the FIR tracking system. The investigation progress will be visible at various stages, giving complainants clarity on their cases.”

The portal offers multi-language support in Odia and Hindi, ensuring wider accessibility for native speakers. It also incorporates strict security measures to protect sensitive FIR-related data.

The SP further informed that the complainant has to visit the Anusandhan Portal hosted on Rourkela police’s official website. Then they need to select the complainant login option and enter the necessary details, including the registered mobile number. Finally, after authenticating the OTP received on their mobile they can access the status and updates of their FIR.

To reduce the need for complainants to repeatedly check the portal, the system sends automatic SMS notifications whenever a new update is available. “This ensures that complainants remain informed without the hassle of logging in multiple times,” Wadhwani added.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela provided technical support in developing the portal. “We are grateful to NIT Rourkela for their invaluable assistance in building this platform,” Wadhwani said.

He further emphasised that this initiative aligns with Rourkela police’s commitment to digital governance, transparency, and environmental sustainability, as it reduces the need for paper-based processes. “With Anusandhan, we aim to build stronger trust between law enforcement and the public, ensuring a more efficient and accountable policing system,” he added.

PNN