Athmallick: A building to run a blood bank, constructed on the premises of the sub-divisional hospital here in Angul district, has been lying dysfunctional for over a decade. It has virtually taken the shape of a haunted house. The building is yet to be handed over to the Health Department. Its surroundings are full of garbage and wild plantations.

Sources said, the building was constructed with funds from the Western Odisha Development Council. The cost of construction was Rs 10 lakh.

The building now has turned into a favourite place for anti-socials. As soon as dusk sets in, illegal activities like gambling and drinking take place within it.

A blood bank usually needs doctors, technicians, attendants and sweepers. However, as the blood bank is yet to start, the posts allotted for its smooth functioning are also lying vacant. Local residents said they have no idea why the building has not been handed over to the Health Department.

When asked, sub divisional medical officer in-charge Sunil Kumar Panda admitted that the lack of a proper blood bank has led to many problems. “Whenever organisations conduct blood donation camps doctors and staff from the Athmallick sub-divisional hospital are asked to attend,” he pointed out.

