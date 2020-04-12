Keonjhar: In order to address the acute shortage of blood at blood banks of Keonjhar district, ‘Sambhabana Swechhasebi’ -a voluntary organisation- Saturday organised a blood donation camp.

The organisers have also decided that four people of the organisation will donate blood until April 30 each day.

Organisers further added that the blood donation was quite substantial in Saturday camp and will go a long way in replenishing stock in the district. It will certainly bring relief to patients suffering from cancer, heart disease, pregnancy complications and thalassemia.

The equipment, furniture and other items used in the camp were sanitised before they were used to avoid COVID-19 infection, a member said.

It may be mentioned here that several hospitals in the district are facing a crunch owing to the restricted movement of people amid lockdown.

PNN