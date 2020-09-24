Berhampur: Police recovered the blood-soaked body of a man from Radhakrushna temple premises near Mentu Chowk (Old Berhampur) under Bad Bazaar police limits of Ganjam district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased man has been identified as Kalia Sahu (30) from Jena Sahi, informed Bad Bazaar police station IIC Prashant Bhupati, adding that they have launched an investigation with the help of dog squad and forensic team after registering a murder case (Case No-196/20).

According to a source, the priest of the temple went to his house Wednesday night after locking the main gate of the temple. The temple’s guard came to the temple at night. Later at night, he spotted the body lying in a pool of blood inside the temple kitchen.

The guard immediately informed the priest and the temple trustee. After seeing the body, they informed the police.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Bishnu Prasad Pati and IIC Prashant Bhupati reached the temple along with a team.

Kalia’s mother Basanti Sahu identified the body as that of her son’s. Police say, Kalia was engaged in painitng the temple. He had been staying in the temple for last couple of days.

Police have seized two blood-stained bricks from the crime scene leading them to suspect that some miscreants killed Kalia by crushing his head with the bricks. Apart from the bricks, a matchbox and a chillum (traditional clay pipe used in smoking marijuana) were also seized from the spot.

This has led to the police to believe that some men could have killed him over some dispute after they smoked ganja together.

Four suspects who were seen with Kalia for the last time Wednesday night have been detained for interrogation, police informed.

PNN