Paralakhemundi: The blood-stained body of a woman was found lying under mysterious circumstances at Naraharipur village under Paralakhemundi police limits in Gajapati district Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ambika Sabar from Munisingh village under Seranga police limits.

Some local people spotted the body with stains of blood lying in a private nursery at Naraharipur village. They immediately informed the police. A police team from Paralakhemundi police station reached the spot and recovered the body.

While local people were of the opinion that the woman might have been murdered, police said they have launched a probe from various angles including one of murder. They said the postmortem report would provide a lead to solve the case.

The cops are also trying to find out whether the deceased had any enmity with anyone else, a source in the police said.

PNN