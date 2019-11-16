Puri: The district administration is now busy in developing infrastructure on a portion of the city beach that has been accorded with Blue Flag tag a few days ago.

According to sources, the Centre and the state government have provided financial assistance for the project.

A stretch of the city beach from Raj Bhawan to hotel Mayfair has been accorded with Blue Flag tag by the Federation of Environment Education (FEE), a Denmark-based organisation.

As present the administration is working on separate lavatories for men and women, changing rooms, round-the-clock drinking water facility, safe place for sea bathing, seating arrangement, first-aid centre and solid waste management plant for the Blue Flag beach.

It is learnt that the administration is all set to complete infrastructure work for the Blue Flag beach by December-last. “The new facilities will be made available to the tourists in January 2020,” said an official of the district administration.

District Collector said the Blue Flag beach of Puri will find a place among the top five Blue Flag beaches in the country. “We will provide modern facilities to tourists. People from across the globe will know about the city beach once the Blue Flag projects are completed,” he added.