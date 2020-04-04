Bhubaneswar: Amid rising cases COVID-19 infection in the state, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary Saturday clarified that each of the cases tested positive in the state has an outside link.

Detailing the specific cases, Chaudhary said that in Surya Nagar case, one of the family members who tested positive yesterday had travelled to Kolkata for about 4-5 days and likely caught the infection there.

Meanwhile, in case of Bomikhal patients where three brothers were tested positive, their father, who they had visited in Bhopal was also tested positive.

Besides, in Puri COVID positive case, the patient works as a postman in Bhubaneswar and had travelled to Delhi March 10. He works at BJB Nagar and his service area is entire Gautam Nagar and court area. He had been at service after he was affected.

BMC urged people who may have come in contact with him after March 10 to self-quarantine for 14 days and register themselves at 104, if there are any flu-like symptoms.

Several others in the state got infected after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz at Delhi.

A link to outside state has been established in each of the cases that rule out chances of community spread of the disease in the state. Meanwhile, the administration will continue surveillance in all quarantined areas, Chaudhary added.

