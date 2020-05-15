Bhubaneswar: Four days after sealing Bapuji Nagar market for violation of social distancing norms, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday allowed the market to reopen, albeit conditionally.

BMC’s zonal deputy commissioner Ansuman Rath visited the market before issuing the directive to reopen the market.

While issuing a fresh order for businessmen to resume their business, Rath asked them to follow a standard operating procedure (SOP).

The SOP mandates that businesses can only operate between 07.00 am and 06.30 pm. Besides, social distancing norms will need to be strictly adhered to.

“At any point, there should not be more than five customers inside the shop. These shops will operate with a maximum 33 per cent staff wearing masks and gloves. Employees and customers having SARI or ILI symptoms should not be allowed to work in the office,” the notification reads and adds that the head of the commercial shop needs to facilitate provision for handwashing and sanitiser for employees and customers.

Besides, the new order asks shop owners to promote usage of Aarogya Setu App, not park vehicles in front of shops and not display goods beyond the terraced area of the shop.

