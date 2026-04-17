Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has appointed celebrity chef Ranveer Brar as the brand ambassador for promoting Odia cuisine globally, in a move aimed at elevating the state’s culinary heritage to national and international platforms.

The announcement was made during the recent Odia New Year celebrations, with the Tourism Department formalising the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. As part of the initiative, MasterChef India finalists Anju and Manju, along with Season 6 winner Abinas Nayak, have also been roped in to support the campaign.

Officials said the initiative seeks to bring wider recognition to Odisha’s traditional food culture, much of which remains underrepresented outside the state. The campaign will focus on showcasing authentic recipes, local ingredients and time-honoured cooking practices through curated experiences and digital storytelling.

Expressing gratitude, Brar said he was honoured to represent Odisha’s cuisine and would work towards giving it the global visibility it deserves. He also called for public support to amplify the initiative’s reach.

Known for its simplicity and deep cultural roots, Odia cuisine features dishes such as dalma, pakhala bhata and chhena poda, reflecting a balance of flavour and nutrition.

Central to Odisha’s culinary identity is the sacred Mahaprasad of Lord Jagannath, prepared daily at the Jagannath Temple. Cooked in earthen pots over firewood, the meal symbolises tradition, sustainability and community sharing.

The government views the collaboration as part of a broader tourism push, positioning cuisine as a key pillar of Odisha’s cultural outreach while preserving its culinary traditions for future generations.