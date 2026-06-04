Pottangi: Officials from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh (AP) once again strayed into the disputed border villages under Kotia Gram Panchayat (GP) in Koraput district and checked on the ongoing survey for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and held discussions with the villagers.

The visit of AP officials has drawn renewed attention to the long-standing territorial dispute between Odisha and the neighbouring state.

The visit comes amid ongoing census and SIR of electoral rolls, which is also being carried out by Andhra in the region.

Sources said Odisha authorities have completed the census exercise in Kotia GP and recently commenced the SIR exercise.

Despite this, Andhra Pradesh officials reportedly continued their outreach in the area, asserting their presence in the border villages.

Parvathipuram Manyam district official Keshava Rao, Salur tehsildar M Suresh Kumar and other officials visited Fatusineri and Phagunsineri villages under Kotia GP.

They reviewed the progress of the SIR survey carried out by the state and interacted with residents regarding various government welfare programmes.

The latest visit has sparked concern as Pottangi block officials have not publicly announced any strong response or corrective action.

Officials are reportedly conducting inquiries and submitting reports to the district administration, amid repeated visits by AP officials.

The recurring entry of Andhra officials into Kotia region has raised fresh questions over administrative measures and the future course of action to safeguard Odisha’s interests in the disputed border area.

Many have alleged that Pottangi block officials are doing precious little in taking any strong measures to prevent frequent incursions by Andhra, except for undertaking a probe and submitting a report to the district administration.