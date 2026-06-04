Hatadihi/Keonjhar: Four persons were injured after a clash erupted between the residents of Tentulinanda village under Soso police limits and those of Shankhana village under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar district Wednesday over encroachment of government land.

The villagers from both sides allegedly pelted stones at each other during the melee.

Cops from both the police stations rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Reports said the dispute arose over government grazing land in Tentulinanda.

Residents alleged that a villager from Shankhana had encroached upon a portion of the grazing land and dug a pond.

When villagers from Tentulinanda attempted to fill up the pond, an altercation broke out, leading to the clash.

Anandapur SDPO Kamal Kumar Panda visited the spot and advised both sides to hold a peace meeting.

Panda said the situation is currently under control and that Hatadihi tehsildar has been informed to demarcate the boundaries of the disputed government land.

Villagers from both sides visited the police station but expressed no interest in filing a formal complaint.

Police said a case will be registered if a written report is submitted in the future.

Nandipada IIC Dharmendra Shanti said two platoons of police force have been deployed to maintain law and order.