Bhubaneswar: Amid exponential rise in fresh Covid cases, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sunday announced seven more containment zones in the city.

According to BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Southeast Zone Mahendra Badhei, the containment zones are in Jharpada, Kalpana, Unit-IX and Unit-II areas of Bhubaneswar.

Badhei further informed that the civic body is taking steps to enforce Covid guidelines of the state government strictly across the city. Under a special drive, officials will visit various public places to enforce Covid appropriate behaviour.

People testing positive for Covid-19 are being allowed to undergo treatment in home isolation and only those seeking medical care are being shifted to hospitals, he added.

It may be mentioned here that Odisha recorded 4,714 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 28 per cent more than the previous day, and the biggest single-day spike in nearly six months. The daily positivity rate jumped to 6.72 per cent from 5.15 Saturday. As many as 416 children are among the newly-infected patients.

