Bhubaneswar: In spite of repeated warnings, fake news associated with the novel coronavirus continues to do the rounds in the state capital. Police have repeatedly warned those who spread rumours will be arrested, but that doesn’t seem to have had any effect.

One such news that started doing the rounds Friday was that on BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary. A WhatsApp message stating that the commissioner has asked people not to visit the BMC office between 10.00am and 5.00pm Friday was received by many smartphone users. The message also said that the process of disinfecting the BMC premises would be carried out during this period.

When contacted on the issue, Chaudhary completely dismissed the news as ‘fake’. He requested the people not to believe in such rumours.

The BMC commissioner also said that he will ask the police to investigate into the matter. “It will be looked into and the person(s) responsible will be punished,” he informed.

PNN