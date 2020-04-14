Khurda: BMC Monday conducted a reality check on wearing mask at Town hall chowk, traffic chowk, old traffic chowk and SBI chowk in the district under the direction of Municipal executive officer Swetapadma Satpathy. In doing so fines were imposed on violators and senior citizens were made aware of the necessity of wearing mask.

Satpathy collected fines from people who gathered in front of fruit or grocery shops without wearing masks. Some of the people though escaped fines by fleeing the spot.

In the wake of increase in coronavirus infection across the state, the administration has tightened the noose and made wearing masks mandatory for all since April 9.

According to a government notification, the violators will be fined Rs 200 for the first three times and then Rs 500 for every subsequent violation. Motorcycles have been banned, barring few emergency situations. Tehsildar and IIC will take calls in case of medical emergency if need be.

Only emergency ward will operate and all private hospitals should be ready with COVID corner.

Strict police patrolling will be enforced and whoever violates the law will be put into quarantine. If one fails to follow home quarantine, that person must be shifted to institutional quarantine.

PNN