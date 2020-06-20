Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a locality of Dumduma as containment zone in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“Several positive cases of COVID-I9 were detected in Subash Nagar Basti in Dumduma with no travel history and to contain any possible spread of COVID-19, it is necessary to make the affected area as a containment zone and to restrict public from entering into and going out of the containment zone,” read a order of the BMC.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary has directed the following areas to be marked as containment zones.

1- Hanuman Mandir (Dumduma) near NH-5 to intersection of Plot No 373 and Plot No 323 Dumduma via Shani Temple

2-Intersection of Plot No 373 and Plot No 323 Dumdums to intersection of Plot No 261 and Plot No 258

3-Intersection of Plot No 261 and Plot No 258 to Hanuman Temple near NH-05 via Shani Temple and Dinabandhu Fair price shop

Meanwhile, the positive cases arising with no records of travel history ring alarm bells in the state capital.

