Bhubaneswar: Following instructions from the state Census department, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thursday, begun the preparatory activities of gathering personnels to enumerate and supervise the upcoming decennial census 2021.

Responding to a letter from the department, the BMC identified names of 1902 enumerators and 318 supervisors. To meet the required number of personnel, the civic authority has Women and Child Development, Education, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and others which will look into arranging the required number of manpower for the department.

“We have assessed the number of personnels that will be required for conducting the Census 2021 in the state’s largest urban local body. As the process is mandatory, strict adherence of enumeration principles is a must and every bit of the process is important,” a senior official at the BMC said.

He also informed that while BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhary will be the Principal Census Officer, Deputy Commissioner Shyam Sundar Sethy will be the Census Officer who will tackle all aspects of the Census arrangement in the city.

Moreover, this year’s census is also set to add new scientific methods for making census more scientific and accurate. As per the plan, the city will have 20 urban outgrowths for counting the city population. “Urban outgrowths are the pockets adjacent to the Capital city where the inhabitants have similar characteristics and lifestyles to that of an urban city,” explained Shyam Sundar Sethy.

Once finalised, the selected enumerators and supervisors will be given the same training that will help in completing census in given time. As per the requirements the election authority may add more enumeration blocks.