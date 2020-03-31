Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented several measures to sanitise the state capital and maintain proper hygienic conditions as Odisha continues its fight against the pandemic COVID-19. Incidentally, the fourth coronavirus positive case from the state was reported Tuesday.

BMC in association with the Odisha Fire Services has started spraying disinfectants like Sodium Hypochlorite at various establishments and public places. During the days disinfectants were sprayed in Bapuji Nagar, Janpath CRP Square, Fire Station Square, Siripur Square and Ganga Nagar Square and the Baramunda bus station. Eight fire engines were used for the spraying of the disinfectants.

Apart from the spraying of disinfectants the civic body has also started fogging in parts of the state capital by cleaning roads and spraying disinfectants in slums.

All these activities are being carried out under the leadership of BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary along with other senior officials of the civic body. The entire process is being coordinated through the COVID-19 control room established at the central office of the BMC.

The health office of BMC has chalked out a detailed plan in coordination with the COVID-19 control room to carry out sanitisation and fogging in all parts of the state capital.

PNN