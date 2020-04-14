Bhubaneswar: Continuing its fight against COVID-19, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday started an initiative to survey each household under its limits for possible cases of coronavirus.

The exercise will be carried out with the help of anganwadi workers. There are about 370 anganwadi centres functioning in the city.

In each survey team there will be one anganwadi worker, ASHA and Mahila Arogya Samiti member. The team will cover all the houses and submit their report to (Child Development Project Officers) CDPO which ultimately will be compiled at ADUPHO (Additional District Urban Public Health Officer) level that heads the city health programme of National Health Mission (NHM) in BMC area.

The team members will visit their concerned area three times and cover each family to report possible cases having symptoms such as sore throat, cough, cold and fever. They will also report travel history of the respondents.

The survey team will have personal protection gears such as like hand gloves, mask, and sanitizer and pass for field activities, BMC (Sanitation) Deputy Commissioner Suvendu Kumar Sahoo said.