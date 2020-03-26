Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now decided to chip in with mobile vegetable vans in the state capital to deliver essential items to the doorsteps of the citizens as woes due to the lockdown period increase.

BMC Commissioner Prem Chand Chaudhary in a video message to the public said, “We are planing to deliver essential food items to the doorsteps of the public by roping in mobile vans soon. They will work in the lockdown period and reach out to people to deliver the items during the times of restrictions.”

Chaudhary also said that BMC is now planning on how to undertake the mission. More details on the project will soon emerged after the modalities are worked out. He also said that the urban local body is trying to ensure grocery shops in all localities are opened to serve the people.

The BMC has also issued directives on social distancing for vendors and shifted some of the major haats to open area like school playgrounds and roads. It also issued orders to the essential food providers on how to operate during the lockdown period.

The BMC order said, “There shall be preferably permanent marking in Circle or Square shape outside the essential commodity establishments distancing about 2.0 metres either in a straight line or as per space availability which will he used as a queue line for the customers. An indicative sketch is enclosed for reference,”

It also said that the Market association will ensure that each vendor will sit at least 10 metres apart so that there will be sufficient space available for customers. “If the existing vendors are not being accommodated in the existing space with 10 metres distance in between them, then authorities should identify a vacant place and accommodate the extra vendors in consultation with the market association,” the BMC said in its order.

