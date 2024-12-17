ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: In a move towards sustainable waste management and environmental conservation, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has signed a MoU with Oil India Ltd to establish a 200 TDP (Tons per Day) compressed biogas (CGB) here Monday. The advanced facility, to be developed at a cost of Rs 175 crore, will be constructed on an 8-acre site at Meherpalli in Bhubaneswar. Construction is expected to be completed within two years.

Speaking at the event, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra highlighted the plant’s transformative potential. “The facility will process 200 tons of biodegradable waste daily to produce 8-9 tons of compressed biogas. With capacity expansion, it will scale up to 17 tons of biogas daily, along with generating 15 tons of organic manure daily. This will support sustainable agriculture and clean energy adoption,” he said. The minister added that the project is designed to accommodate the City’s growing waste management needs. With Bhubaneswar’s population projected to reach 1.38 million by 2027, waste generation is expected to rise to 1,000 TPD.

The plant’s scalable design ensures it can meet future demands without requiring additional infrastructure. “The initiative aligns with compliance under SWM Rules 2016 and CPCB guidelines, ensuring environmentally safe operations,” Mahapatra noted. He also announced plans to establish seven more biogas plants across the state including Puri, Konark, Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur, Sambalpur, and Boudh. BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil emphasised the project’s alignment with the City’s vision of becoming a “zero-landfill city.” He remarked, “This landmark initiative underscores our commitment to environmental sustainability, innovative waste management, and collaboration with key stakeholders,” Patil said. Housing and Urban Development Department secretary Usha Padhee described the partnership as a testament to the balance between environmental conservation and urban development. “This collaboration demonstrates that progress, sustainability, and people’s well-being can coexist harmoniously,” she said.

Oil India Ltd managing director Ranjit Rath highlighted the multifaceted benefits of the project, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, creating job opportunities, and providing a clean, renewable energy source. In addition to producing compressed biogas, the plant will generate organic fertilizers, promoting sustainable farming in the region. The initiative supports India’s renewable energy goals while reducing dependence on fossil fuels.