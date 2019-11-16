Bhubaneswar: In a bid to improve the sanitation in the Capital city, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to impose Rs 200 and Rs 150 as fine against person found defecating and urinating in open space respectively.

“The approved Solid Waste’s Management Bye-Laws, 2018 for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in its Schedule-6 indicates appropriate fine for defecating and urinating in open space to be imposed against person on 1st offence,” said an official order of the civic body.

BMC officials said that several squads have been constituted to impose penalty which will comprise of the BMC and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) officials. “Authorities will make regular rounds and will fine anyone violating the norms. We will also start an awareness campaign to sensitise people,” said an official.

Local residents however demanded the BMC to set up adequate public toilets in the city before imposing penalty. “The city has inadequate number of public toilets which often forces people to urinate in open spaces. So the BMC should come up with adequate public toilets in the city,” said a local resident.

According to sources, the BMC has about 193 toilets and about 50,000 to 1,00,000 are said to benefit from it.