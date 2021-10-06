Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an order Tuesday afternoon prohibiting performance of Mahalaya rituals at Bindusagar pond in the State Capital. The restriction covers all areas coming under BMC jurisdiction.

According to a BMC source, the civic body took the decision in view of an expected third wave and to contain any probable spread of Covid-19. The office order issued in this regard prohibited Brahman Bhojan and performance of other rituals pertaining to Mahalaya festival.

Also read: Odisha registers 593 new Covid-19 cases; 80 below 18 years

“In conformity with restrictions imposed by the state government on large religious congregations as well as to ensure public safety, the observance of Mahalaya festival at places other than own households has been prohibited this year,” the BMC’s senior official clarified.

Mahalaya is falling this year Thursday (October 7), which marks the end of Pitru Pakshya and beginning of Dussehra festival as well.

It is a significant festival for the Hindus during which the ancestors are paid obeisance through Tarpan or Sraddha over a fortnight.

PNN