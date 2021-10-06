Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 593 new Covid-19 cases, of which 80 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,29,412. Active caseload in the state now stands at 4,967.

Odisha also reported four (04) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,227 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Wednesday morning. The state had reported three (03) Covid-19 fatalities Tuesday.

Cuttack and Khurda districts reported two (02) deaths each.

Out of the 593 new infections, 346 were reported from quarantine centres while 247 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 453 cases of coronavirus infections Tuesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 290 persons testing positive for the disease. It was followed by Cuttack with 84 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Mayurbhanj (27), Puri (23), Jagatsinghpur (22), Jajpur (14), Balasore (11), Kendrapara and Sambalpur (nine each), Sundargarh (eight), Kalahandi (five), Angul, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh (four each), Deogarh and Ganjam (two each) and Bargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Koraput and Subarnapur (one each).

The State Pool reported 66 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,03,66,917 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 557.

PNN