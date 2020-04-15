Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) Wednesday changed the boundaries of Surya Nagar containment zone in an attempt to better fight COVID-19 outbreak in the area.

According to a notification issued by BMC, the new containment zone boundary extends from NCC office to National Productive Council office along Mumtaz Ali street, National Productive Council office to Surya Complex and NCC office to Surya Complex.

BMC further added that the active surveillance of the original boundary made in prior order will continue for next seven days as a precautionary measure.